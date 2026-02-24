Can’t find an apartment in San Francisco? Go ahead and blame AI

When looking for an apartment in San Francisco today, artificial intelligence can seem inescapable; and that’s not just because every rental building seems to have an AI bot answering calls.

In San Francisco, the technology’s ascendency—and the subsequent skyrocketing job growth— has helped make the apartment market one of the tightest in the nation, with the fastest growing rent in the U.S.

Lisa McCarrel, Managing Partner of Move Bay Area, a relocation and rental housing service, has seen the rental market become frenzied in recent months due in part to the increase in AI and AI-adjacent jobs. With units harder to come by, she’s seen some potential tenants offer a year’s rent in cash upfront.

“I just had a meeting with my team because spring time is typically when the rental market here starts to get crazy,” says McCarrel. “But it’s already crazy. I’ve been running this business for 11 years, and this is the first time I’ve had to hold a meeting to prepare staff for what will be a hyper-competitive market.”