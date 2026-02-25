WeWork’s new space proves aughts-era coworking is dead

Ten years ago, I ended a meeting at WeWork with an offer to grab a free beer on tap. Last week, I ended it with a similar offer, except this time the beverage on offer was kombucha. The seemingly innocuous shift is symbolic of a bigger evolution underway at the coworking giant: less coolness, more functionality.

WeWork is growing up, and its newest location in downtown Manhattan is the most visible proof yet: 250 Broadway, which opened in January, is WeWork’s first outpost in the city since 2019—the year WeWork abandoned its initial public offering and ousted cofounder Adam Neumann as CEO. The space adds 60,000 square feet to the company’s New York portfolio, which already exceeds 3 million square feet. And it’s yet another outpost in a global network that now spans 600 locations worldwide.

Except this isn’t WeWork as you might remember it: There are no neon signs, no beer o’clock, and no ping-pong tables. Instead, the walls are hung with paintings sourced through ArtLifting, an art consultancy that works with artists living with homelessness or disabilities. The bar is stocked with kombucha and espresso machines. And the once-labyrinthine corridors you could navigate only by asking for directions are now marked with pristine wayfinding signs.

This is WeWork 2.0, and it’s already a hit: 250 Broadway is 94% occupied across five floors—including one that won’t open until spring.