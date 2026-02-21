Burger King wants you to call its president to complain. No, really

I called Burger King president Tom Curtis a few times this week, but it went straight to voicemail. You can try too, his number is (305) 874-0520.

Okay, so maybe it’s not his personal cell number, but Curtis is still taking calls and texts from anyone and everyone. On February 17, Burger King announced he would be spending at least four hours a day over the next two weeks—including nights and weekends—taking unfiltered calls and texts from customers, hoping to hear their input about all things Burger King. Want a new Whopper variation? Call him. Have a complaint about your local BK? Call him. Come up with a fun marketing idea? Call him. Want to propose marriage? Maybe think twice.

“I’ve had a couple of those, but I’m married,” Curtis tells me after I eventually tracked him down.

It all feels like an elaborate bit, doesn’t it? This is the same brand that offered free Whoppers to clowns, hacked Google Home devices, offered a free hamburger to anyone who deleted 10 Facebook friends, and tried to usurp the Belgian monarchy.