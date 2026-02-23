Snapple is ready for its comeback

Snapple might be gearing up for a long-awaited comeback by taking a page out of its ‘90s playbook.
On February 18, Snapple’s parent company, Keurig Dr Pepper, announced that the beloved tea brand is unveiling a refreshed visual identity designed to “return the Snapple brand to icon-status.” The new look, which will roll out beginning this March, includes new graphics, a logo inspired by the brand’s ‘90s look, and an updated bottle design that hearkens back to its original glass packaging. At the same time, Keurig Dr Pepper told Fast Company that it’s reinvesting in marketing efforts for Snapple, including through an ongoing campaign focused on the drink’s hometown of New York City.
For Snapple, the new look and marketing boost represent a return to form that’s been a long time coming. After Snapple’s heyday in the ‘90s—characterized by its scrappy roots, funky packaging, and wacky ad strategy—the brand has struggled to hold onto cultural relevance amidst a catastrophic sale, ownership changes, and several ill-advised rebrands.
Now, it’s looking to tap back into the playful energy that once made it the beverage of choice for ‘90s kids.
Snapple’s rollercoaster of a brand history
Snapple was founded in 1972 in Long Island, New York, by three friends. Their initial idea was for a company called “Unadulterated Food Products,” which would capitalize on a new wave of interest in better-for-you foods by selling fruit juices to health stores. One founder, Leaonrd Marsh, would later say of the venture that he knew “as much about juice as about making an atom bomb.”
As The New York Times noted in Marsh’s 2013 obituary, the three men “did wind up making a bomb of sorts: a batch of carbonated apple juice that accidentally fermented, shooting scores of bottle caps skyward.” Thankfully, this happy accident sparked a transition from the name “Unadulterated Food Products” to “Snapple,” a portmanteau of “snappy” and “apple.” Snapple’s bottles were made from a rounded glass, featured bright colors and a slightly cursive logo, and emitted a satisfying “snap” sound when the cap released the beverage’s carbonation.
Snapple’s original business model involved partnering with independent distributors to stock the beverage in smaller stores. The brand truly took off in the early ‘90s, when it began to enter the cultural zeitgeist through a series of zany, irreverent ads that emphasized its underdog status compared to big names like Coca Cola and Pepsi.