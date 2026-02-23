Snapple is ready for its comeback

Snapple might be gearing up for a long-awaited comeback by taking a page out of its ‘90s playbook.

On February 18, Snapple’s parent company, Keurig Dr Pepper, announced that the beloved tea brand is unveiling a refreshed visual identity designed to “return the Snapple brand to icon-status.” The new look, which will roll out beginning this March, includes new graphics, a logo inspired by the brand’s ‘90s look, and an updated bottle design that hearkens back to its original glass packaging. At the same time, Keurig Dr Pepper told Fast Company that it’s reinvesting in marketing efforts for Snapple, including through an ongoing campaign focused on the drink’s hometown of New York City.

For Snapple, the new look and marketing boost represent a return to form that’s been a long time coming. After Snapple’s heyday in the ‘90s—characterized by its scrappy roots, funky packaging, and wacky ad strategy—the brand has struggled to hold onto cultural relevance amidst a catastrophic sale, ownership changes, and several ill-advised rebrands.

Now, it’s looking to tap back into the playful energy that once made it the beverage of choice for ‘90s kids.