The government’s free speech doctrine allows Trump to name things after himself

In November 2025, the Trump administration announced a special park pass commemorating the nation’s 250th anniversary that featured images of two presidents: George Washington and Donald Trump.
Featuring the current president—in place of the National Park Service’s usual landscape pictures—triggered both a lawsuit and a social media movement to put stickers over Trump’s face.
As a businessman, Trump has frequently emblazoned buildings and consumer products—shoelaces, an airline, an edition of the Bible, among many others—with his own name.
During his current presidential term, his administration has put his name on numerous government properties—perhaps most famously the Kennedy Center, but also money, monuments, and military equipment. In January 2026, Trump floated the idea Congress would rename both New York’s Penn Station and Washington’s Dulles International Airport after him.
With Florida lawmakers considering renaming the airport near Mar-a-Lago after the president, the Trump Organization has filed an application to trademark his name for use in airports and ancillary activities, although the company said it would not charge a fee in the case of the Palm Beach airport.
As a communication professor who studies the First Amendment, I was intrigued by the federal actions and the protests they’ve triggered.
Citizens certainly have the right to protest these decisions, like any government action. The First Amendment prevents the government from making laws that abridge freedom of speech.