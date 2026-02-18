‘Jwiki’ is Wikipedia for all things Epstein files

On February 2, wellness influencer Peter Attia stepped down from his role as chief science officer at the protein company David. On February 12, Goldman Sachs’s top lawyer Kathryn Ruemmler announced her resignation from the company. And on February 13, Hollywood agent Casey Wasserman revealed that he would sell his talent agency.

All of these business execs worked in very different spheres, but their sudden departures can be traced back to the same point of origin: their names cropped up again and again in the Justice Department’s latest trove of Epstein files, released in late January. Over the past few weeks, many prominent figures have stepped down from their high-profile positions amid growing scrutiny over their relationships with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A new tool called “Jwiki” is dedicated to compiling all of that information in one place—on, as the name suggests, a web page designed to mimic Wikipedia.

[Screenshot: Jwiki]

It’s the latest interface from a team of developers who have spent the last several months converting the notoriously dense and convoluted Epstein files into easily searchable interfaces, condensing about 3.5 million pages of material spread across .txt files, zip files, and Google Drive folders into recognizable formats.