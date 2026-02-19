This new social network is designed specifically for neurodivergent adults

Can AI help neurodivergent adults connect with each other? That’s the bet of a new social network called Synchrony, which believes AI and a well-designed social network with the right safeguards can reduce social atomization and calm the overwhelming cacophony of socializing online.

Launching February 19, the social network debuts during a moment when social media, chatbots, and doomscrolling has made digital communications a hot button topic for parents. “No other app for the neurodiverse is focusing primarily on reducing social anxiety and encouraging friendship,” says cofounder Jamie Pastrano. “I think that’s the biggest piece of it, and no other app is focusing on building an authentic community.” Synchrony also has support from Starry Foundation and Autism Speaks, two large U.S. advocacy groups, and approval from the Apple App Store. “I was really blown away about what they’re trying to do,” says Bobby Vossoughi, president of the Starry Foundation. “These kids are isolated and their social cues are off. They’re creating something that could really change this community’s lives for the long term.”

A parenting challenge without a solution The idea for Synchrony came from Pastrano, a former management consultant and executive sales leader, whose son, Jesse, 21, is autistic. As Jesse experienced teenagerhood, Pastrano became frustrated with the challenges she saw her son facing around the friendship gap; she saw him as a social kid, but planning, timing, even saying the appropriate thing often tripped him up. Unlike other challenges she’d faced as a mother of a neurodivergent child, this one didn’t seem to have a solution. Research shows that people with autism or neuro developmental differences—roughly 1 in 5 people according to the Neurodiversity Alliance—face increasing loneliness as they transition between adolescence and adulthood. New social responsibilities and expectations for life after school, combined with the loss of support systems that may have been embedded in secondary and university education, can lead to isolation. One of the cofounders, Brittany Moser, an autism specialist who teaches at Park University in Missouri, says that she’s held crying students who, forced to operate in a world that’s not built for them, are desperate for social connection. She hopes this network can foster it.

