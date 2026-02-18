Fast company logo
After more than 20 years of bringing experimental products to life, Areaware is shutting down and taking a seemingly bygone era of design with it.

The internet’s favorite design shop is closing. Its founder reflects on what went wrong

BY Diana Budds

In early February, the 22-year-old design brand Areaware announced it will close on May 1 citing tariffs and “mounting pressures on the home goods industry” in a letter posted to its Instagram account. “Every product we’ve made has been an act of optimism—a belief that good design can make our world a little better,” the letter said. “Lately though, our world has been making that difficult for us to do.” 

It’s been a challenging few months for good design brands. In December, Food52, the parent company of Schoolhouse and Dansk, declared bankruptcy; earlier in February, it was stripped for parts and sold at auction. While Areaware and Food52 don’t share the exact same business model, both brands were curators and manufacturers that assembled an eclectic mix of goods targeted toward an aspirational shopper who valued design, affordability, and storytelling in everyday objects. 

It’s a type of company that looks like it’s on its way out. “To be both a curatorial voice and a manufacturing voice are two disparate and incompatible forces,” says Noel Wiggins, Areaware’s cofounder and CEO. “It is not a great business model. It’s a wonderful creative model.” 

Diana Budds is a New York–based writer interested in how design reveals stories about culture, policy, and history. More

