Lego’s new Monet-inspired set is full of hidden details

From afar, Lego ’s new set inspired by Claude Monet’s painting Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies looks like a slightly more vivid version of the original. Step a bit closer, though, and you’ll find that its intricate brushstrokes are composed of Lego bananas, katana swords, and carrot tops.

The new 3,179-piece set was created in collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art, where Monet’s original 1899 artwork, inspired by his idyllic garden in Giverny, is on display. Lego’s designers spent more than a year working in tandem with the museum’s curators to faithfully re-create the original painting’s iconic Impressionist scene. The set will be available to the public starting on March 4 for $249.99.

Over the past few years, as Lego has begun to invest heavily in its sets and products targeted at an adult audience, its designers have had to develop new construction techniques to re-create a wide range of historical artworks. These include sets based on Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Night and Sunflowers, which use chunky Lego bricks to represent thick layers of paint; a set based on Art Hokusai’s The Great Wave, which achieves a 3D effect though cleverly layered bricks; and a re-creation of Keith Haring’s dancing figures, which relies on clear Lego pieces to imitate Haring’s line work. The new Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies may be their most technically challenging effort yet.

[Photo: Lego]

How Lego’s designers cleverly mimicked Monet’s style

From the beginning, Lego’s collaboration with The Met was a hands-on process.