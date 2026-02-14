Peacock’s new feature lets you sit courtside at the NBA All-Star Game

For decades, tuning into a sporting event at home involved watching a traditional broadcast on your TV. These days, however, many viewers aren’t just watching on their TV—they’ve got the game streaming right to their phones.

After more than two decades, NBC and the NBA have revived their partnership just in time to face this new challenge. In a media landscape where fans consume sports across traditional broadcasts, streaming platforms, and mobile devices, the question is no longer about how to televise the game, but how to design an experience that cultivates the league’s next generation of stars, its culture, and fandom while honoring the nostalgia that once defined the NBA on NBC.

[Image: courtesy NBCUniversal]

“Our job is to document and cover the game and really celebrate the game,” says Pierre Moosa, coordinating producer for NBC Sports. “That was what we used to do back in the time when we had the NBA on NBC.”

Celebrating the game has become more complex as sports fans’ viewing habits are increasingly fragmented. “The consumption of sports is always evolving,” Moosa says. “Whether it’s social media, digital, social, streaming, we need to meet the viewer [where they are].”