Tide spent 10 years turning laundry detergent into a tile. Please don’t eat it

For the past decade—and really, for its entire 84-year history—the laundry detergent brand Tide has been trying to simplify the process of doing of laundry. From its original all-in-one powder to 1980s-era liquid soap to the 2012 introduction of the packet-based Tide Pod, the brand and its parent company Procter and Gamble have regularly reformulated the core product to accommodate the seemingly simple but highly diverse act of washing one’s clothes.

“There are 55 unique steps we’ve identified in the laundry process,” says Marchoe Northern, president of North America fabric care at Procter and Gamble. “Our job is to continue to think about ways to solve today’s modern need challenges.” [Image: P&G] That’s why Tide has spent the last 10 years creating a new kind of detergent product in the form of a fabric-like tile called Tide evo. Developed to streamline the way people add detergent to their laundry load, Tide’s new tile format requires little more than dropping a pre-dosed tile or two into a washing machine. The Tide tile is a new form factor, but not just for novelty’s sake. The tile was developed by a team of 15 PhD-level chemists and engineers to eliminate the need for any fillers or non-cleaning ingredients. Unlike typical powder or sheet detergents that rely on fillers and liquid soaps that are dissolved in water, Tide evo is a 100% concentration of cleaning ingredients like surfactants, enzymes, alkalinity builders, and polymers.

Detergent designed for four senses It took the company a decade to figure out how to do this, using a proprietary approach to spin these cleaning ingredients into fibers that can be woven together. Each Tide evo tile is made up of more than 15 miles of these fibers, which gradually dissolve when added to water. In contrast to other detergents that have plastic packaging and weights that increase shipping-related emissions, Tide evo is lightweight and comes in a fully recyclable box. The tile is safe to touch, and in more than two years of market research Tide conducted among consumers in Colorado Spings, Colorado, the company found that people wanted to do more than just touch them. “Typically, people pick up a tile, they kind of flex it to see if it’ll break or crumble, and then they put it up to their nose to smell it,” says Northern. [Image: P&G] Leaning into consumers’ sensorial inclination, Northern explains that the company designed the tile itself to be a visually appealing diamond, and engineered its recyclable paperboard box to make an audible click when it’s closed. “This actually engages four of your five senses,” she says.

