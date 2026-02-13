This MIT grad built an AI tool to show how hard Olympic figure skating actually is

Part of a figure skater’s job is to make their routine look as effortless and graceful as possible, as if they’re floating on ice and soaring into the air through sheer force of will. In reality, they’re often launching themselves multiple feet into the air with what amounts to sand bags on their feet; generating hundreds of pounds of centripetal force through rotations; and landing on a blade that’s just 3/16 of an inch wide.

At the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy, NBC is using an AI tool developed by a former MIT researcher to help audiences understand just how mind-boggling the feats of today’s Olympic athletes are. Jerry Lu [Photo: Bryce Vickmark/MIT] Jerry Lu is a 2024 MIT graduate and the founder of OOFSports, a sports analytics company that uses AI to analyze program footage, document performance data in real time, and allow commentators to give viewers a more concrete understanding of athletes’ feats. At Milan Cortina, he’s partnering with NBC Sports on its figure skating, snowboarding, and skiing programming, collecting data like the height of jumps, athletes’ speed, and their rotational paths. As figure skaters continue to break new ground in the sport—like landing more and more jumps with quadruple rotations (see American skater Ilia Malinin’s first-ever quad axel landed at the Olympics), Lu’s AI-powered tech can help make sense of their routines, moment by moment.

[Video: Jerry Lu] A big ask from NBC Lu’s career in sports analytics began with his own interest in competitive swimming. During his undergraduate studies at the University of Virginia, he worked with the mathematician Ken Ono to develop a wearable device that let the school’s swimmers analyze their strokes, which helped them to increase propulsion and reduce drag. Lu later served as a technical consultant for five swimmers who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, followed by 16 medalists at the Paris Olympics in 2024. During his time at MIT in its dedicated sports lab, Lu began experimenting with sports analytics technology for other fields, including a program designed to help Australia’s BMX freestyle team optimize its strategy. Following the Paris Olympics, he says, NBC approached him directly to ask if he could create a data analytics system for figure skating in Milan Cortina. “At that point, some of the artistic sports were missing this data-driven storytelling ability—if you watch hockey on TV, it looks slow, but if you watch it in person, it looks fast,” Lu says. Similarly, he explains, if one were to watch American figure skater Amber Glenn perform a jump on screen, it might not look mind-blowing—but in person, she would be soaring unbelievably high in the air. NBC needed a way to bridge the gap between those two experiences.

