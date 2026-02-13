Anthony Edwards has a plan to get your attention

When Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards steps onto the NBA All-Star court in Los Angeles with the league’s best players, there will be cameras following his every move.
But it won’t just be NBC clocking the action. Edwards’s own Three-Fifths Media will be there for his ongoing unscripted show, Year Six. It’s the second season chronicling the daily grind of his NBA exploits, building on last year’s Year Five.
Three-Fifths Media started in 2019, with Justin Holland, Edwards’s business partner and manager. They signed a production deal with Wheelhouse in 2024 to collaborate on projects like Year Six. So far, Three-Fifths has produced Serious Business, an unscripted show on Prime Video that challenges celebrities and athletes in their own domains, Year Five, and now Year Six, and the inaugural Believe That Awards, which aired in October on YouTube and had 167 million views across platforms in its first 48 hours. On the side, Edwards also produced a hip-hop album featuring heavyweights Pusha T, Quavo, and Wale.
The 24-year-old Edwards is methodically building his own content and entertainment business clearly influenced by the success some of his on-court heroes have had over the past decade, like Kevin Durant with Boardroom and LeBron James with Fulwell Entertainment (formerly the SpringHill Co.). Of course, there is no guaranteed blueprint—witness SpringHill’s financial struggles, despite strong productions, that led to its merger with Fulwell last year.
The two common threads among Three-Fifths Media’s projects is that they shine a spotlight on a real and (largely) unfiltered Anthony Edwards, and are at least partly owned by the NBA star. Holland says that’s not only at the core of their content, but the overall business strategy.
“We’ve leaned into being authentic in every room we walk into, and prioritize ownership over exposure,” says Holland, who has been working with Edwards since 2016. “Not just looking for deals because of dollar amounts or because they’re cute, but also really leaning into brands that we really can take ownership in, allow us to keep that authenticity, and also look for opportunities where we can actually own our IP.”
Just like Edwards’s on-court career, it’s been an impressive start, and shows potential to help redefine athlete-owned media.