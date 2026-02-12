Meta announced on February 10 that it’s introducing a new AI animation feature that lets users turn their still profile photos into AI-generated looping videos. It reads like an uncanny valley version of yesteryear’s Boomerang.
The option to animate appears when users click “Animate profile picture” on their Facebook avatars, and the feature gives a limited set of animation options, including party hat, confetti, wave, and heart, in which a photo’s subject makes a heart shape with their hands. Meta says there will be additional options in the future for “seasonal moments and special events.”
The tech is imperfect and can only work with what it’s got. Meta says for best results, photos should show a single person with their face clearly visible and holding no other objects. Some users may find it too uncanny valley to see a fake video of themselves, but there are other options, too.
The company also launched the ability to restyle photos with Meta AI by filtering posts with aesthetics like “anime,” “illustrated,” or “glowy,” or by generating artificial backdrops on pictures. Text posts can also receive animated backdrops under the new updates.
Response online to the idea of AI-animated Facebook avatars ranged from indifference to eye rolls over more AI content no one asked for. Some listeners have responded similarly to AI-generated animations applied to album artwork on Apple Music. For apps looking to integrate AI into their products, animating pre-existing content is low-hanging fruit, but whether or not it takes off remains in question.
The new AI features, however, do fit in with CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s vision for AI as laid out on last month’s earnings call. In short, he wants more of it.
“Today our apps feel like algorithms that recommend content,” Zuckerberg said. “Soon, you’ll open our apps and you’ll have an AI that understands you, and also happens to be able to show you great content or even generate great personalized content for you.”