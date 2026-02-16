This AI-powered machine turns photos into smells

Picture a memory from childhood, one that feels real and nostalgic, but somehow just out of grasp: perhaps a family trip to the beach, or a moment mid-swing on the playset, or an afternoon spent hunting for four-leaf clovers. Now, imagine that you could bottle that golden moment into a fragrance.

One scientist at MIT, Cyrus Clarke, is working to do just that. Alongside a team of fellow researchers, Clarke has developed a physical machine called the Anemoia Device, which uses a generative AI model to analyze an archival photograph, describe it in a short sentence, and, following the user’s own inputs, convert that description into a unique fragrance.

The word “anemoia” was coined by author John Koenig and included in his 2021 book, The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows. It refers to a specific feeling of nostalgia for a time or place that one never actually experienced themselves—and it’s exactly what Clarke’s team hopes to capture with the Anemoia Device.

According to a paper published by the team, the device explores the concept of “extended memory,” or the idea that, in the digital age, memory is increasingly stored and accessed through external media, like digital archives.