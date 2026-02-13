Innovation by Design Awards—Early-Rate Deadline This Friday, 2/13. Apply Now!
Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
Custom Studio
advertisement

The Bay Area city’s bus routes saw improved run times after an AI transit signal priority system was implemented.

San Jose just made its buses 20% faster

[Photos: Pachara/Adobe Stock, Papadomus/Adobe Stock]

BY Hunter Schwarz

Listen to this ArticleMore info
0:00 / 0:00

Public transit could be on the verge of getting a whole lot more efficient.

The Bay Area city of San Jose says it has improved public transportation by implementing an AI transit signal priority (TSP) system that makes its bus routes 20% faster and shortens ride times for passengers. An urban planning win, it also broadens the strategies available to other cities looking to improve their public transport.

TSP systems are programs that make traffic lights responsive and adaptable to public transportation in real time. They can extend a green light to give buses an extra second to make it through an intersection or shorten a red light so they don’t have to wait as long. It’s similar to the higher-urgency emergency vehicle preemption (EVP) system for first responders.

While EVP systems for ambulances, fire engines, and police cars can immediately change signals, TSP systems for buses or trains can only nudge them. The extra moments from those lower-priority nudges, though, can still make a meaningful difference in keeping buses operating on schedule.

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters

“By helping buses move more efficiently through intersections, the technology reduces delays, improves on-time performance, and shortens wait times for riders,” a statement from the city read.

Cities have found other ways to reduce wait times for riders. AI lane enforcement that tickets vehicles driving in or blocking the bus lane cuts the number of illegally parked cars in a hurry. In London, buses have switched to contactless boarding, which led to improved boarding times.

A passenger boards a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority bus. [Photo: VTA]

San Jose becomes one of several test cities

San Jose’s TSP was developed by Lyt, a Northern California transit software company. Its software interacts with a transit agency’s traffic manager center via a computer called Maestro.

Explore Topics