I vibe-coded a video game for under $25. Here’s how it went

Too many years ago, I remember slotting a 3.5-inch disk into my PC. With my allowance, I’d bought $5 video game design software from a catalog. And as I looked at the terminal, lost without some familiar GUI . . . my coding efforts died.

Game design became an abstract concept even as I became a game journalist—a topic sketched in notebooks, theoretically discussed, critically observed. That was, until I loaded Moonlake AI. With $30 million in funding from investors including Nvidia, AIX, Google’s Chief Scientist Jeff Dean, and YouTube founder Steve Chen, the 15-person startup founded by two Stanford PhD students dreams of building complete games—from first person shooters to 2D puzzles—via a single, one-shot prompt.

[Screenshot: Moonlake AI]

Yes, vibe-coding apps like Claude Code and Replit make it possible to build games, too, but Moonlake is purpose-built for the task. It will never ask you to copy a snippet of code, offers templates to start with if you’d like, and has straightforward paths to bring in your own assets, too. It remembers your vision and constantly works to improve it alongside you.

For a $40/mo subscription (though you can technically try the platform for free), you type what you want to play, and presto, it’s coded, bug tested, and appears into existence.