Why is Elon Musk really going to the Moon?

After 25 years of obsessing over Mars, Elon Musk announced that SpaceX has shifted focus from invading the Red Planet to invading the Moon. He claims he will build a self-sustainable lunar metropolis in less than a decade—a sharp contrast to his proposed Mars colony, which he says would now take at least 20 years. Both timelines are as fictional as Star Trek, but at least now his plan makes sense.
It is a jarring plot twist from January 2025, when Musk dismissed the Moon as a “distraction.” Now, he says, the satellite is the “overriding priority” to secure civilization. Musk argues a lunar base is necessary because a “natural or man-made catastrophe” on Earth could cut off the supply lines a Mars colony would need to survive.
Musk might actually be making sense this time. As Harvard physicist Avi Loeb points out, Musk is right to pivot. The Moon is closer, making it faster to get to, and it aligns with the geopolitical objectives of the United States (the government pays a lot of SpaceX’s bills). It makes sense financially, opening the opportunity for the return of investment that may come from mining the lunar surface and orbiting asteroids, as well as his absurd plan to put one million AI satellites in orbit (made and launched from the Moon, no less).
The financial aspect is the key. Really, it’s the whole end game. By choosing a target that’s more accessible—and lucrative—than Mars, Musk is crafting a realistic illusion for investors and bull analysts. He needs to inflate the immediate financial expectations of SpaceX, so his company can get as much money as possible in its programmed 2026 IPO.
Hard limits
The unavoidable fact that forced him to pivot from Mars is, above everything, basic physical limitations. “[The Moon] is much more practical to bring people back and forth,” Loeb told NewsNation. Musk described his “self-growing city” on X as a settlement that would be capable of expanding rapidly using local resources. It’s not something that that has ever been demonstrated. Still, Loeb argues that “the moon makes much more sense” before we attempt to leap into the deep void of the solar system.
The physics of space travel don’t care about Musk’s marketing tweets. The Moon is simply a more forgiving target. Musk says that SpaceX can launch to the Moon every 10 days, allowing for rapid iteration; whereas Mars missions are shackled to planetary alignments that only occur every 26 months.
The commute is also drastically different: a two-day hop versus a six-month deep-space haul exposed to radiation and all sorts of space dangers. As Quentin Parker, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Hong Kong, points out: “If you have some issue or emergency, you’re a few days away from Earth. You’re months away if you’re on Mars.” That’s the difference between a rescue mission and a lot of funerals.