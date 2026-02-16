Aspen is finally getting a second ski base village. It’s over 10 years in the making

After more than a decade of planning, an overlooked side of the ski haven of Aspen, Colorado, will soon be revamped into a new base village.

Named Chalet Alpina and covering two-and-a-half city blocks, the development will build a new modern ski lift that is closer to the city’s downtown and flank it with a luxury hotel and residences, a restaurant and ski museum inside relocated historic chalet buildings, and a broad new public plaza. The project, which broke ground last fall, is situated at the loading point of the 1937 tow line that was the city’s first mechanized route up the mountain. Remnants of the steel lift that replaced it a decade later will be preserved as part of the project. With cost estimates totaling nearly $350 million and an expected completion in 2029, the 200,000-square-foot project will “fundamentally change” Aspen Mountain, according to a local official. [Image: courtesy of Chalet Alpina] Jason Grosfeld, CEO of Irongate Group, the project’s lead developer, says the change is much needed and will provide skiers a more accessible alternative to Aspen’s existing ski base village, known as the Little Nell site. “That’s been built out for years. It’s wonderful, it’s great. People love it,” he says. The side of the mountain where he’s developing Chalet Alpina, however, “has been a little bit forgotten,” he notes.

The Lift One site in the 1960s. [Photo: Aspen Historical Society] As the site of the city’s first ski lift, this area certainly had a heyday, but Grosfeld says a decision in the 1970s to build a replacement lift that required skiers to walk a bit higher up the mountain to get on board pushed more activity to the Little Nell side. “That was sort of the beginning of the end of this area. In fact, in the ’50s and ’60s and even a little later than that, this area was actually pretty vibrant,” Grosfeld says. He sees the Chalet Alpina project as a chance to breathe life into this side of the mountain. “I’ve been skiing in in Aspen since I was about seven or eight years old,” he says. “I am incredibly nostalgic about what skiing did for my childhood and my kids’ childhood, and what it still does for me. And so I really did want to bring that back.” [Image: courtesy of Chalet Alpina] A close vote and a decade of development Set in one of the most prestigious and expensive ski resort towns in the U.S., the project has endured a lengthy approval process and no shortage of opposition from developer-weary locals. Plans first started taking shape in the early 2010s, and Grosfeld says the project was shaped by extensive community outreach. A 2019 public vote on the project passed by 0.8%, a margin of just 26 votes.

