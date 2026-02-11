Seattle just built the world’s first light rail on a floating bridge

If you live in Seattle and work at Amazon or Meta in nearby Bellevue, you probably drive to work. But by the end of next month there will be another option for commuters: the world’s first light rail line running on a floating bridge.

Right now, drivers cross Lake Washington—the long lake between Seattle and eastern suburbs like Bellevue—use one of three floating bridges. Conventional bridges aren’t feasible because of the depth and width of the lake, which is why the bridges were originally built with pontoons instead. Adding a rail line to one of them meant that designers needed to innovate in multiple ways.

A 4-car train crosses the I-90 floating bridge during the day on December 18, 2025. [Photo: Sound Transit]

First, since the bridge doesn’t have columns like a typical bridge, it moves. “It’s like a ship that’s been anchored to the floor of the lake,” says Brian Holloway, deputy director of engineering oversight at Sound Transit, the local transit agency. Near each end of the bridge, where the floating section connects to fixed parts of the bridge over land, hinge-like expansion joints let the bridge move as the water level changes or wind and waves slightly shift the structure.

Driving over the bridge in a car, you don’t notice the changes as the expansion joints move. But “those geometric changes would have a very significant effect on rail,” says Matthew Barber, a supervising engineer working on the project at WSP. To make light rail feasible, engineers designed a new solution: “track bridges” that support a section of rail on a structure with bearings that let the bridge move freely while keeping the rail steady. “The rail bends in a very smooth way,” Barber says.