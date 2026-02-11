Here’s why the Olympics drones fly so fast

The 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics are giving people at home a first-of-its-kind, first-person view of the Winter Games, all thanks to a fleet of custom-built drones.

The small, agile drones can be spotted—not to mention heard—buzzing across Olympic venues, and they’re giving what broadcasters call a “third dimension” to the viewing experience. Instead of capturing the action only from fixed or semifixed cameras on cables and cranes, operators of these drones give viewers an athlete’s perspective as they race down slopes and around tracks.

“This is the closest you can get to feeling a jump,” ski-jumper-turned-drone-operator Jonas Sandell said in a statement.

A drone captures Team Great Britain’s Makayla Gerken Schofield during the women’s Olympic moguls qualifying event on February 10, 2026, in Livigno, Italy. [Photo: Getty Images]

It’s a thrilling perspective, and it’s at the heart of the visual concept for the Games, which is about showing movement in sport.