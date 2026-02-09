These brands wrote a new playbook for Super Bowl ads, and it’s working

Even after the final whistle blew on the Seattle Seahawks’ 29-13 win over the New England Patriots, Rocket’s Super Bowl was far from over.

Sure, the brand had a Super Bowl ad featuring Lady Gaga singing a Mr. Rogers classic, but that was just the beginning. At 8 p.m. ET, immediately after Rocket and Redfin’s Super Bowl spot aired, the brands released the first of six app-exclusive clues that would roll out over the next 48 hours for users to play a contest in order to win a million-dollar home. This last part of Rocket’s Super Bowl strategy is perhaps its most important because it’s not just focused on entertaining audiences or attracting their attention; it’s about recruiting their participation. Rocket CMO Jonathan Mildenhall told me last week that Super Bowl strategies must now have pre-game, in-game, and post-game stages, and participation was key.

“We’re going to ensure that we’ve got eyeballs on the spot looking for the home, but it’s only after it airs that the first of six clues are given, and the remaining six clues are given over a 48-hour period to ensure that Rocket and Redfin are in the postgame conversation,” Mildenhall said. “So the new strategy that I would implore all marketers to be thinking about is you’ve got three stages of Super Bowl investment, and one of those stages has to be dominated by your audience participation.” The Super Bowl is simultaneously a singular moment for advertisers, and a microcosm of the broader challenges facing brands every single day. Sure, it’s the biggest, most high profile collective cultural moment we have left, but it retains the same difficulty of standing out, making a mark, and really getting our attention as any other moment. As a result, more brands are working to get audiences involved in some way, shape or form, in order to break through all the noise. Here’s a look at how four brands tackled participation in each stage of the Super Bowl.

