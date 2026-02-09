The 5 best Super Bowl commercials of 2026

It’s been called the AI Super Bowl, thanks to Anthropic and OpenAI launching what (hopefully) might become AI’s very own Cola Wars.

It’s been called the MAHA Bowl, thanks to brands like Novo Nordisk promoting Wegovy pills, while Ro and hims & hers are pitching telehealth services, Novartis got NFL tight ends to relax for prostate cancer checks, and pharma company Boehringer Ingelheim hypes kidney health.

But we know it was the Super Bowl because mixed in amongst the trends were Sabrina Carpenter’s FrankenPringles man, both T-Mobile and Coinbase hit play on the Backstreet Boys, Oakley Meta made connected glasses look pretty good, and Manscaped somehow turned shaved body hair into emotionally-resonant characters.

Another distinct sign this was as Super Bowl-y an ad game as any other Super Bowl? Celebrity directors. Taika Waititi took on Pepsi, Spike Jonze went full Italian variety show with Ben Stiller for Instacart, and Joseph Kosinski took all the innovation from his experiences at the helm of last year’s blockbuster F1 to get Kurt Russell to teach a guy how to ski. Oh, and somehow the award-winning director with the least commercial films had two spots in the game—Yorgos Lathimos directed both Squarespace and Grubhub.