First look inside the Ferrari Luce: The closest thing to an ‘Apple car’ we will ever get 

I hold the key to the Ferrari in my hand. I press it, like a puzzle piece, into a notch by my right hip. Yellow fades from the key as the hue enters the shifter and the dashboard comes to life with a wave of yellow.
I’m enchanted. My foot can’t wait to slam down on the pedal. The only thing I’m missing is . . . the entire rest of the car.
Even for a legendary automaker launching its first EV, it was a preposterous pitch: Ferrari’s big car reveal would not show the car. And it wouldn’t show the car’s interior, either. Instead, journalists were asked to fly—some of them halfway across the world—to scope out a steering wheel, a few chunks of dashboard, a center console, and a seat.
I can count the designers I’d do that for, not on one hand, but on one finger. As it happens, that was the designer pointing the way.
While the world will never get a ride in Jony Ive’s long lost Apple Car, they will get a spiritual sequel with a 1,000+ horsepower upgrade, Jony Ive’s spin on Ferrari.
Ferrari meets Silicon Valley
Designed over the last five years with the firm LoveFrom, the Ferrari “Luce” (translation to “light” or “illumination”) is a generationally important car for the Italian automaker as it transitions to an electric future. Everything from the car’s form, to its layout, to its buttons, to an e-ink key that’s the size and shape of a Zippo lighter, to the vehicle’s interface and typeface, was designed through the gaze of the San Francisco firm.
It’s nearly impossible to ignore the Venn diagram between Ferrari’s first electric vehicle and the golden era of Apple products. And you certainly don’t need to squint to spot some of Ive’s favorite materials, like the prominent use of anodized aluminum and Gorilla Glass across the components.