This paint acts like a dehumidifier for your walls

It looks like ordinary paint, but a new coating called Lilypad Paint has a hidden ability to pull moisture out of the air. It works like a dehumidifier, without the energy use.
If it’s on the wall in your bathroom, it can suck water vapor out of the air after you’ve taken a shower. The paint holds the humidity in nano-size pores, and then slowly releases it as humidity levels fall in the room. Under the paint, a layer of custom primer “acts like a smart gatekeeper ensuring that vapor doesn’t end up accumulating in the wall,” says Derek Stein, founder and CEO of Adept Materials, the startup behind the product.
A passive fix for moisture in modern buildings
The tech spun out of Stein’s research as a physics professor at Brown University. While working with students on the design of a solar-powered house, he learned about a growing problem: As buildings become more energy-efficient, air quality can get worse.
“As we’re making buildings really, really tight thermally, they tend to trap in moisture and trap in air,” Stein says. A new house might use less energy for heating and cooling but more for ventilation—and if the system doesn’t work perfectly, the home could end up with mold. Older houses that don’t have mechanical ventilation also often have mold problems.
Stein iterated on new materials that could passively regulate humidity inside a building and landed on the idea of a simple two-layer structure. It’s “like a material machine that can regulate humidity in a space while also teaching direction to the wall,” he says. The design moves moisture out of the wall while preventing it from getting in.
In conversations with the construction industry, Stein realized there was a clear demand for a product like this. In 2018, he left Brown and launched the startup to bring it to market. “It became clear to me that to make this happen on any realistic time scale, I had to leave the ivory tower and go out into the proverbial real world to do this,” he says.
Scaling up outside the lab
The basic tech, which the company calls Vaporwisp, could be incorporated in many different building materials—drywall, for example, would benefit from humidity management. Adept Materials is also developing a new building wrap for construction that can keep moisture out without trapping it inside. In a seed round of funding a little over a year ago, investors included large home builders like D.R. Horton.