This paint acts like a dehumidifier for your walls

It looks like ordinary paint, but a new coating called Lilypad Paint has a hidden ability to pull moisture out of the air. It works like a dehumidifier, without the energy use.

If it’s on the wall in your bathroom, it can suck water vapor out of the air after you’ve taken a shower. The paint holds the humidity in nano-size pores, and then slowly releases it as humidity levels fall in the room. Under the paint, a layer of custom primer “acts like a smart gatekeeper ensuring that vapor doesn’t end up accumulating in the wall,” says Derek Stein, founder and CEO of Adept Materials, the startup behind the product.

A passive fix for moisture in modern buildings

The tech spun out of Stein’s research as a physics professor at Brown University. While working with students on the design of a solar-powered house, he learned about a growing problem: As buildings become more energy-efficient, air quality can get worse.

“As we’re making buildings really, really tight thermally, they tend to trap in moisture and trap in air,” Stein says. A new house might use less energy for heating and cooling but more for ventilation—and if the system doesn’t work perfectly, the home could end up with mold. Older houses that don’t have mechanical ventilation also often have mold problems.