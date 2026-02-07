The new cola wars are upon us—but this time it’s the battle of AI

Days before the Super Bowl, Anthropic dropped a handful of Super Bowl ads taking aim at OpenAI’s impending advertising model for ChatGPT. The ads anthropomorphize OpenAI’s platform, imagining how the chatbot might answer everyday questions like “What do you think of my business idea?” and “Can I get a six-pack quickly?” The answers, delivered by actors in cheerfully sycophantic robot speak, start out sounding like stilted but helpful advice, before veering into promotional marketing speak for a hypothetical advertiser on ChatGPT.

Immediately, the ads sparked a firestorm online. Some called them brilliant. Others called them mean-spirited. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman felt so strongly, he crafted an earnest post on X about why Anthropic’s ads were so misleading. But wrong move, bro. Anthropic, one of your AI rivals, just handed OpenAI—and the entire AI industry—a huge gift. Not to mention the ad business. An ad battle for the AI age Not since the days of Coke and Pepsi have we seen this kind of ire slung at a category competitor. And I just have to say: I’m here for it.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

We are at a pivotal time for AI development and adoption across business and culture, with issues ranging from mass layoffs to people using LLMs for dating advice. But AI is also in its brand infancy, with some platforms building massive name recognition but very little brand image. There is no better category than AI to start a full-on advertising battle in 2026, and there are no two better companies to wage it than Anthropic and OpenAI. Anthropic has long framed its Claude platform as a more refined LLM than its OpenAI counterpart. And its Super Bowl ads are delivering an implicit message about the competition: You can’t trust them. Created by award-winning ad agency Mother, the new Anthropic campaign, “A Time and a Place,” has four spots in total (two are big-game bound). “People want an AI they can trust—one that’s focused solely on working for them. We want Claude to be that choice,” Andrew Stirk, Anthropic’s head of marketing, said in a statement.

Expand to continue reading ↓