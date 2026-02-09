Southwest’s Super Bowl ad owned itself a little too hard

In Southwest Airlines’ new Super Bowl ad , boarding looks more like the Hunger Games than an orderly process. Set in an airport that’s been reimagined as a dense jungle, passengers rush to secure their preferred seats before it’s too late: a woman swings on a giant vine to cut her fellow travelers; a grandma shoulder-checks a passerby; and a man creates a dummy seatmate out of twigs to convince other fliers that his aisle seat has already been snagged.

The ad is a parody of Southwest’s former open boarding policy, which, since the airline’s official founding in 1971, allowed passengers to choose their own seats in a system that aimed to reduce the hierarchy of tiered seating. In January 2024, Southwest announced that it would be nixing open seating in favor of a more standard assigned seating system, citing the time pressure involved in the open seating process and a new focus on premium seating options as the main reasons for the change. Assigned seating officially rolled out across the airline’s operations on January 27.

Southwest describes its new spot, “Boarding Royale,” as a “self-aware clap-back” at its former boarding policy. And, at surface value, the ad is funny, well-executed, and accurate for anyone who’s ever traveled with a nervous flier (or is one). But, taken alongside Southwest’s brand moves over the past two years, the ad feels less like a light-hearted self-own, and more like the hypocritical creative output of a brand that’s seriously lost the plot.

“Boarding Royale” pokes fun at open seating

“Boarding Royale” was directed by the creative agency GSD&M, Southwest’s longtime agency of record. According to Julia Melle, director of brand and content at Southwest, the ad is designed to “introduce assigned seating in a way that recognizes we understand it’s a category norm” and “feels authentic to our brand.”