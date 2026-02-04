Wardrobe malfunctions to caged kids: A look at the most controversial Super Bowl halftime moments

Sometimes the spark comes from a single moment — as it did when Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake’s infamous “wardrobe malfunction” triggered a broadcast reckoning. Other times, it arrives through imagery and intent, from Jennifer Lopez’s 2020 caged children staging that critiqued U.S. immigration policies to children at the U.S.-Mexico border to Kendrick Lamar’s carefully layered Black storytelling, delivered as Donald Trump watched from his seat inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The halftime show magnifies everything — fashion choices, choreography, symbolism — and invites interpretation on a scale few artists ever experience.

That history forms the backdrop as Bad Bunny prepares to take the halftime stage, a moment that places Latin identity at the center of America’s most-watched television event. The conversation building around his performance extends beyond music, touching on language, culture and how much room one of the world’s biggest stars will have for symbolism and social commentary — including past critiques of Trump — within a show long shaped by tight NFL oversight.