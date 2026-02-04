Wardrobe malfunctions to caged kids: A look at the most controversial Super Bowl halftime moments

For a show that lasts roughly 13 minutes, the Super Bowl halftime performance has fueled decades of conversation.
Sometimes the spark comes from a single moment — as it did when Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake’s infamous “wardrobe malfunction” triggered a broadcast reckoning. Other times, it arrives through imagery and intent, from Jennifer Lopez’s 2020 caged children staging that critiqued U.S. immigration policies to children at the U.S.-Mexico border to Kendrick Lamar’s carefully layered Black storytelling, delivered as Donald Trump watched from his seat inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
The halftime show magnifies everything — fashion choices, choreography, symbolism — and invites interpretation on a scale few artists ever experience.
That history forms the backdrop as Bad Bunny prepares to take the halftime stage, a moment that places Latin identity at the center of America’s most-watched television event. The conversation building around his performance extends beyond music, touching on language, culture and how much room one of the world’s biggest stars will have for symbolism and social commentary — including past critiques of Trump — within a show long shaped by tight NFL oversight.
With that context, here is a look at some of the most talked about halftime moments.
Timberlake and Jackson’s “wardrobe malfunction”
The most enduring halftime controversy unfolded during the 2004 Super Bowl in Houston, when Jackson performed alongside Timberlake.
In the closing seconds of “Rock Your Body,” Timberlake tugged at Jackson’s costume, briefly revealing her right breast, adorned with a decorative shield. Timberlake later described the moment as an unintended “wardrobe malfunction,” a phrase that quickly entered pop-culture shorthand.