Why sustainable products fail—and what actually gets people to use them

Here’s a story you’re probably familiar with: You buy the reusable coffee cup. It’s beautiful, ethical, made from recycled ocean plastic, and you feel good about your purchase. But then it leaks in your bag, ruins a notebook, and by week two it’s sitting in a cabinet while you’re back to disposable cups and a vague sense of guilt.

Or maybe it’s the “eco mode” on your washing machine that takes three hours instead of one. The sustainable packaging that requires scissors, sweat, and a YouTube tutorial. The electric vehicle charging app with six steps when a gas pump has one.

We’ve all been there. But here’s what’s interesting: The problem isn’t that you don’t care about sustainability. It’s that these products are designed as if caring should be enough.

And the problem for businesses with this approach is that it’s not.