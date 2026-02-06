These countries just won the fashion Olympics

The Olympics are best known as a moment for the world’s most elite athletes to demonstrate their physical prowess on the world stage. But, for a handful of apparel brands, the Games are also one of the most coveted advertising moments of the year.

This year, teams at the Milan Cortina Games will be outfitted in plenty of the usual activewear suspects, including Adidas, Nike, and Asics. Team USA will once again appear in preppy, ultra-Americana-inspired looks designed by Ralph Lauren, which has exclusively partnered with the team since 2008.

The terms of this deal are unclear, but it’s likely an intensely expensive (and lucrative) undertaking for Ralph Lauren that would be financially inaccessible to smaller brands. The result is that Team USA’s Olympic garb has looked safe at best and stale at worst for the past several years (recall the widely panned skinny jeans and blazer combo worn in 2021).

But while big brands remain the most visible apparel players at the Olympics, some of this year’s most stand-out garments come from smaller designers. Here are three of the collaborations to look out for: