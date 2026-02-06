These countries just won the fashion Olympics

The Olympics are best known as a moment for the world’s most elite athletes to demonstrate their physical prowess on the world stage. But, for a handful of apparel brands, the Games are also one of the most coveted advertising moments of the year.
This year, teams at the Milan Cortina Games will be outfitted in plenty of the usual activewear suspects, including Adidas, Nike, and Asics. Team USA will once again appear in preppy, ultra-Americana-inspired looks designed by Ralph Lauren, which has exclusively partnered with the team since 2008.
The terms of this deal are unclear, but it’s likely an intensely expensive (and lucrative) undertaking for Ralph Lauren that would be financially inaccessible to smaller brands. The result is that Team USA’s Olympic garb has looked safe at best and stale at worst for the past several years (recall the widely panned skinny jeans and blazer combo worn in 2021).
But while big brands remain the most visible apparel players at the Olympics, some of this year’s most stand-out garments come from smaller designers. Here are three of the collaborations to look out for:
Team Mongolia x Goyol Cashmere
Before the Games have even begun, there’s already a clear fan favorite for the best-dressed team. Team Mongolia’s ceremonial outfits have taken off on X, where commenters are praising the garments for their couture quality; while the uniform’s official announcement post has accrued more than 100,000 likes.
Mongolian athletes will be sporting garments made by the brand Goyol Cashmere, which has produced both a line of casual ski sweaters and a stunning collection of ceremonial uniforms. The sweater line pulls inspiration from Western après-ski aesthetics, mixed with references to the Mongolian nomadic life, including imagery of a ger (one-man tent), sheep pens, and a horse.
The ceremonial uniforms are Goyol’s take on the Mongolian deel, which is a traditional robe-like garment. A navy color palette makes up the base of the uniforms, accented by pops of light blue, gold, and red. In an email to Fast Company, the Goyol team said that the uniforms are inspired by the Great Mongol Empire of the 13th through 15th centuries, one of “the most powerful periods of our nation’s history.”