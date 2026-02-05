Exclusive: Inside OpenAI’s Super Bowl ad playbook

The news cycle is seemingly always full of OpenAI stories. The state of various investments from fellow tech giants like Nvidia and Microsoft, the competitive landscape between other big AI players like Google and Anthropic, and, of course, the more existential questions surrounding the direction of artificial intelligence and its impacts on society.

For its new Super Bowl campaign, OpenAI is focusing on a simpler narrative: how ChatGPT helps people build things that have real-world impact. The company will roll out a 60-second national spot during the big game, but it has also made three regional ads, which are debuting exclusively on Fast Company. The regional spots (with both 30-second and long-form versions) profile three different American small businesses—a seed farm, a metal salvage yard, and a family-run tamale shop—that are utilizing ChatGPT to grow and thrive. According to OpenAI CMO Kate Rouch, more than half of ChatGPT users in the U.S. say it has helped them do something they previously thought was impossible. The company’s Super Bowl strategy aims to tell those stories.

“Our core brand belief is that free access to these tools unlocks possibilities for people, and that anyone can build,” Rouch says. “We are for that person with an idea that doesn’t know how to make their idea real. Now they can, and that’s so much more important to us than any other thing we could use the Super Bowl for.”

ChatGPT Stories For Rouch, these ads are personal. In fact, the guy who runs the salvage yard in one spot is actually her neighbor. “That’s how this series started,” she says. “He was showing me how he was using [ChatGPT]. That’s real. That’s cool. So the truth of this is how people are using the product.” The creative approach here is essentially a small-business extension of the vibe the brand unveiled back in September, showing individuals using ChatGPT for everyday things like finding recipes, sourcing exercise tips, and planning a road trip.

