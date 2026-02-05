Bob Iger just left his Disney successor a disaster in the making

Bob Iger doesn’t understand generative AI.

He thinks it is good for the quarterly bottom line. He believes a corporation can control it, and that lawyers and agreements can bind it. He is clueless. Generative AI is here to kill Hollywood—including the company he’s now leaving to Josh D’Amaro, the new heir to Disney’s throne. This became painfully clear to me during Disney’s recent first-quarter financial call. Taking a victory lap for his “modernization” efforts, he briefly laid out the roadmap for the company’s partnership with OpenAI, announced in December 2025. Under the agreement, Disney would invest $1 billion in the AI company and let it tap Disney’s IP crown jewels so Sora users can make clips of Donald Trump wearing an Iron Man suit battling Jafar dressed as an Iranian Ayatollah. Here’s Iger’s plan as stated: Step one—flood Disney+ with Sora 2 generated “vertical videos” capped at 30 seconds. Iger views this as a “positive step” that will “jump-start” the platform’s ability to compete with the dopamine-loop short-form content of TikTok and YouTube.

There is no Step 2. At least not yet. For the last 15 years, Iger has been on a quest to find the silver bullet that keeps Disney relevant deep into the 21st century. He bought Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Fox. Now, as he leaves Cinderella’s castle behind, he clearly views this Sora partnership as the final move that allows him to leave the company “future-proofed.” During the call, Iger all but carved this philosophy in stone for D’Amaro. “I believe that in the world that changes as much as it does that in some form or another, trying to preserve the status quo is a mistake, and I’m certain that my successor will not do that,” Iger said. “They’ll be handed, I think, a good hand in terms of the strength of the company, [and a] number of opportunities to grow.”

But to say curated AI slop provides “a number of opportunities to grow” is an Epcot-sized ball of naiveté. Iger’s intention to evolve Disney is correct; stagnation is indeed death, as any Harvard Business School freshman will recite. But his strategy fails to understand the nature of the beast he has invited into the Magic Kingdom. Iger is talking about generative AI like a new distribution channel or a camera lens—a tool that can be kept in a walled garden to serve a corporate master. But AI is not a tool; it is a solvent. It dissolves the barriers between creator and consumer, between professional and amateur, and ultimately, between value and noise.