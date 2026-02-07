Try our mini crossword with a business twist: Play Fast Company Mini Crossword
The tradition of the Olympic flame and cauldron dates back 100 years or more. More recently, it’s become a major design moment.

How the Olympic cauldron became its own spectacle

[Rendering: ©Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026]

Author's image

BY Grace Snelling

At the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, the iconic cauldron of the Games is putting on a daily show just like its athletes. 

This year, for the first time ever, there are two cauldrons lit simultaneously at different locations. Inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s geometric drawings, both cauldrons expand and contract, respond to music, and emit their own light—and one will put on hourly performances for viewers throughout the Games. 

The tradition of the Olympic flame and cauldron dates back 100 years or more. Historically, the Games are opened with a relay ceremony wherein torch bearers bring the flame to the cauldron, which remains lit until the closing ceremony. And while the cauldron’s design remained relatively consistent for the first decades of the Olympics, in recent years it has become a major design moment. This year’s approach is an encapsulation of the cauldron’s transition from a static object to a show in itself.

Spectators gather at Milan’s Arco della Pace (Arch of Peace) to catch a sneak peek of one of the 2026 Olympic cauldrons on January 30. [Photo: Maja Hitij/Getty Images]

“In the last editions of the games, more and more of the main focus has been on who is going to light the cauldron, its design, and what it means,” says Marco Balich, the creative lead for the Winter Olympics opening ceremony who designed this year’s cauldrons. “To make a long story short, I think over the years you see the history of the cauldron goes from very simple ones to [beautiful statements].”

A brief history of Olympic cauldron design

While symbolic fire at the Olympics traces back to at least 1928, the first Olympic torch relay took place in Berlin in 1936. The cauldron that year was a small, bowl-like vessel standing on three legs on a podium. In subsequent Games, like 1948 London, 1952 Helsinki, and 1960 Rome, the cauldron format remained largely the same.

The Olympic Cauldron of the 1936 Summer Games in Berlin survived World War II undamaged; photographed at Berlin Olympic Stadium in 2005. [Photo: Nick Potts/PA/Getty Images]

Starting around 1968, designers began to take a bit more creative liberty with the cauldron. That year’s Mexico City Games featured a cauldron made by a woman—a first—shaped like a giant circular chalice. Since then, the cauldron has continuously evolved in shape and scope, from a 6.4-meter-high scroll-shaped one for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics to a multi-shard monument for the 2010 Vancouver Games and a petal-inspired chorus of flames for the London Games in 2012. 

The Olympic flame burns above Mexico City’s University Olympic Stadium on opening day of track and field competition at the 1968 Summer Games. [Photo: UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images]

According to Balich, who holds a record 16 event credits for Olympic ceremonies, recent years have seen the cauldron transform from a stationary symbol into a kind of high-stakes performance art. Balich coordinated the opening ceremony for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games that featured a kinetic “sun” sculpture by artist Anthony Howe; powered by the wind, its tentacles fluttered and reflected the light of the cauldron’s flame to spectacular effect.

