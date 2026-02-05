Try our mini crossword with a business twist: Play Fast Company Mini Crossword
Long known as the loudest hole in golf, the WM Phoenix Open has redesigned its famous 16th hole with a reusable, modular structure.

How the WM Phoenix Open’s stadium hole became a blueprint for event design

A general view of the 16th hole during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. [Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images]

BY Christopher Cason

On most golf courses, silence is sacred. At the WM Phoenix Open’s 16th hole, noise is the point.

Every year, tens of thousands of fans pack into a stadium-like enclosure at TPC Scottsdale, turning a short par 3 into one of the most recognizable—and rowdiest—settings in sports. Missed putts are booed. Holes in one trigger cascades of beer. The atmosphere is closer to a college football rivalry than a PGA Tour stop.

But as iconic as the 16th hole has become, its future wasn’t guaranteed by tradition alone. Behind the spectacle, the structure itself had reached a limit—architecturally, operationally, and environmentally.

“We made the decision that that was as good as that structure was going to get,” says Jason Eisenberg, the 2026 tournament chairman. “If we want to continue to have an amazing fan experience, if we want fans to come back and see something new, we were going to have to elevate that experience.”

That realization sparked a full redesign of the 16th hole—one that goes far beyond aesthetics. What’s emerging ahead of the 2026 tournament is a case study in how physical design, systems design, and cultural design can align to quietly change how large-scale events are built and run.

[Rendering: courtesy WM Phoenix Open]

The result isn’t just a louder or flashier venue. It’s a reusable, modular structure designed to last decades, embedded within one of the world’s largest certified zero-waste sporting events—and supported by a culture that treats experimentation as essential, not optional.

TPC Scottsdale is a publicly owned course, operated by the City of Scottsdale and host to the Phoenix Open for decades. Its ownership structure—and the regulatory constraints that come with it—means that even the tournament’s most iconic spaces must be built to appear and disappear each year.

