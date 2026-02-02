This famed architect says Trump’s plan for Kennedy Center is ‘absurd’

When President Donald Trump announced on social media February 1 that the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C. would close for two years of “construction, revitalization, and complete rebuilding,” many observers were dismayed that the politicization of the center has gone this far.

Among them is famed architect Steven Holl whose firm Steven Holl Architects designed a $250 million expansion of the Kennedy Center called the REACH that opened less than seven years ago.

In an email to Fast Company, Holl expresses skepticism about the nature of Trump’s plan.

“The REACH Expansion of the Kennedy Center, which opened in 2019 under the direction of Deborah Rutter and David Rubenstein, is a much loved and needed facility for the practice of artists in all cultural activities. We hope they will allow it to remain open if they are closing the main building. As a living memorial to John F. Kennedy, the Kennedy Center was the soul of culture in Washington DC… its manipulation today is absurd,” Holl writes.