China bans Tesla-style doors because they’re a public safety hazard

China has become the first nation to outlaw the Tesla-style concealed door handle. Demanded by Elon Musk against the safety concerns of his own engineers, the handle and its electronic opening mechanism have been implicated in multiple fatal incidents where trapped passengers couldn’t open their doors from the inside, and emergency rescuers could not access from the outside.

The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued new safety rules, mandating all cars sold in the country must feature a mechanical release accessible from both the inside and outside. The new law—which takes effect on January 1, 2027—kills the flush, electronic handles that have increasingly become the norm in the electric vehicle market. An animation demonstrating the use of the exterior handles in a Tesla model 3, taken from the user guide. [Image: Tesla] This regulation marks a critical turning point in the automotive industry, perhaps signaling that the era of prioritizing sleek aesthetics over basic human survival is finally ending for good. While regulators in the United States and Europe are still investigating the hazards of electronic latches, it may be Beijing’s massive market leverage that forces a return to traditional, safer mechanical controls. A detail showing interior electronic door release button in a Tesla model 3, taken from the user guide. [Image: Tesla] It is a necessary correction to a broader trend of manufacturers replacing reliable physical hardware with cheap electronic substitutes and touch interfaces—a design choice that can lead to distracted driving and accidents.

According to the state newspaper China Daily, 60% of China’s top 100 selling EVs have these doors, from the popular Xiaomi’s SU7 to Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3 (the vehicles that popularized the feature). Anticipating the regulatory crackdown, some major players like Geely and BYD had already begun pivoting back to traditional mechanical handles on new and incoming models. The door of a Tesla Model S, 2025. [Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images] New rules to stop a growing problem Under the new Chinese rules, automakers must meet precise manufacturing specifications that ensure a human hand can always open a car door. The regulations dictate that the door’s exterior must have a recessed space measuring at least 2.4 inches by 0.8 inches to allow for a firm manual grip. The interior must also feature clear signage, no smaller than 0.4 inches by 0.3 inches, indicating exactly how to operate the emergency release. While the primary ban starts in 2027, models currently in the final stages of approval have been granted a grace period until January 2029 to retool their assembly lines. The mandate arrives after a series of tragedies exposed the lethal flaw of relying on electronic controls to open a door. The popular Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan was involved in two separate fatal crashes in China—one in March and another in October—where power failures reportedly prevented the doors from unlocking, trapping victims in fires.

