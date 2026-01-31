Inside Apple’s Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show strategy

When Roc Nation and the NFL decided that Bad Bunny would be their Super Bowl headliner, the next step was for Apple, the show’s sponsor, to set the strategy to hype the halftime show.
Apple has spearheaded the Super Bowl halftime show since 2023, building a complex array of advertising, teasers, playlists, and other content across its many platforms for Rihanna (2023), Usher (2024), and Kendrick Lamar (2025). Since the start of this $50-million-per-year sponsorship deal, Apple has treated the halftime show like it might be one of its products, with all the marketing and advertising bells and whistles it has at its disposal for things like the iPhone and Apple Watch.
And it seems to be working.
Since 2022, Apple Music has grown its subscriber base from 88 million globally to about 108 million. It currently has about a 30% market share of music streaming subscribers in the U.S., compared with Spotify’s 36%. Globally, though, Apple’s market share drops to about 16%—and this is where the Bad Bunny strategy comes in.
The Puerto Rican superstar is one of the most-streamed artists on the planet. As soon as he was announced, Apple Music released custom playlists, interviews, and more to excite fans and educate curious potential new fans. By crafting and promoting the Super Bowl halftime show as a global product launch starring such an internationally popular artist, Apple is using its broader playbook to expand the footprint of its big game investment.
Artist first
After landing the halftime performer, the first thing Apple’s vice president of marketing, Tor Myhren, and his team do is sit down with the artist and ask a few questions: What is it that you want to get out of this? What do you want this to be? What’s the goal here?
Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, aka Bad Bunny, is a global superstar and one of the most-streamed artist on the planet. His answer? “This isn’t my halftime show. This is for everyone.”