Why Taika Waititi keeps making Super Bowl commercials

You probably know filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi from directing work like the Marvel movie Thor: Ragnarok or the Oscar award-winning film Jojo Rabbit. What you might not know is that he’s also the creative mind behind multiple Old Spice ads, a bout of early 2010s PSAs for his home country of New Zealand, and some of the most iconic Super Bowl commercials of all time.

From the early days of his career, between directing short films and appearing in acting gigs, Waititi has kept up a consistent cadence of ad work, ranging from spots for local names like the New Zealand Transport Agency to bigger brands like Samsung. Even as his Hollywood work has expanded, ad work remains a consistent part of his creative churn. In 2025, Waititi directed three different spots for the Super Bowl. This year, he’s returning to America’s biggest game with a new spot for Pepsi. Waititi says he keeps coming back to the Super Bowl for the same reason he’s done ad work for decades: it keeps his creative muscles firing. “Selfishly, I’ve used the world of making commercials as my filmmaking gym,” he says.

Inside Pepsi’s new Super Bowl spot Waititi’s 2026 return to the Super Bowl comes via a Pepsi spot titled “The Choice,” set to Queen’s I Want to Break Free. The ad carries on Pepsi’s long tradition of lightheartedly bashing its main rival, Coca-Cola, by signaling the superiority of its cola’s taste. This time, Pepsi turned to one of Coca-Cola’s most iconic symbols as the star of its new Cola War spot: the Coca-Cola polar bear. “I feel like I’ve been watching the [Cola Wars] all my life, and so it was pretty fun just to take part in that and because it’s an iconic relationship that they’ve got,” Waititi says. He adds that the spot’s bear-centric storyline was already established before he joined the project, and that “my main job when it comes to these things is just to help solidify the tone, carry that through, and make sure that it’s fun and watchable.” The bear has appeared in Coca-Cola’s advertising as far back as 1922, including in some of its most beloved Christmas ads. In “The Choice,” he’s faced with the reality that he actually prefers Pepsi over Coke after conducting a blind taste-test of the two sodas. The realization drives him to his therapist (played by Waititi himself), before he ultimately “breaks free” from Coca-Cola and enjoys a Pepsi in, weirdly enough, a parody of the viral Coldplay kiss cam moment from last summer.

