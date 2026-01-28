Uber’s founder wants to disrupt your apartment

Tech founder and provocateur Travis Kalanick made millions betting on key parts of the young adult lifestyle with Uber (transportation) and dining (ghost kitchen startup CloudKitchens). Can he hit a trifecta with a bet on tech-focused, community-driven apartments?

Kalanick has partnered with Oliver Ripley, founder of the luxury hospitality company Habitas, to launch Sekra, a bid to tackle the massive multifamily housing market with a firm that will focus on building and managing upscale rental apartments. It’s a market that’s sure to grow: Ripley estimates 80% of people younger than 40 globally rent, and that’s only going to increase as stubborn housing affordability impacts remain a key issue. In the U.S., the number of rental households has grown steadily, hitting more than 46 million last year, according to the Census Bureau, with strong growth in the percentage of Gen Z members renting.

The idea is to apply layers of technology and hospitality to create a more profitable brand of rental housing; while Sekra’s tool and tech stack are still under development, other apartment companies have saved money by automating repairs, streamlining operations, cutting energy bills, and making the touring and leasing experience faster, reducing vacancies.

“There’s a real opportunity to do something different in the multifamily space, to build a global brand that sits at the cross section of community, culture, and longevity and wellness,” Ripley says.