Why Sabrina Carpenter is eating Pringles at the Super Bowl

For Pringles, the spot represents the perfect formula for celebrity partnership. “Our partner talent has to be a genuine brand fan!” says Sarah Reinecke, senior vice president of Mars Snacking’s salty portfolio and brand, which oversees Pringles. “Sabrina is the biggest thing in culture right now and is a fan of Pringles, so having the opportunity to work with her and engage her fan base in all the fun we have planned for the big game is an exciting partnership that hits all the right factors for us.”

Now, nine years later, the pop star is doing exactly that—in the brand’s Super Bowl ad campaign. Created by agency BBDO New York, the teaser shows Carpenter treating her Pringles like a flower bouquet, plucking chips while saying, “He loves me, he loves me not . . .”

Pringles’ celebrity strategy

Pringles is no stranger to the celebrity Super Bowl ad game. The brand tapped Meghan Trainor in 2023, Chris Pratt in 2024, and last year, a seemingly random collection of stars like James Harden, Adam Brody, and Nick Offerman. But Reinecke says the brand’s strategy isn’t some game of big name roulette.

“Each partnership has sharpened our approach,” she says. “We’ve learned that the most effective talent isn’t just recognizable—it has to authentically align with both the audience and the brand’s voice.” Reinecke points to Carpenter as an example of this. “She connects deeply with Gen Z while naturally embodying the self-aware, unhinged internet humor that defines how the brand shows up today,” Reinecke says. “The partnership has really embodied a shared sense of play, which we hope ultimately makes it resonate with our fans.”

Beyond the Game

Given the level of investment required to just get a spot in the game, most brands now extend Super Bowl-related work to run long before and after the final whistle. For Pringles, that means tying its work with Carpenter into an existing campaign that launched last fall to resurrect its ‘90s ad slogan “Once You Pop.”