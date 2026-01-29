‘The City of New York’ logo on Mamdani’s jacket comes from city history

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani faced his first snowstorm as mayor over the weekend wearing a trio of jackets that had his new job title embroidered on the chest and sleeve. One was custom with a message written on the inside collar and typography on the front pulled from New York’s past.
Contrary to what you might assume, being elected mayor of New York doesn’t automatically get you access to a wardrobe of customized city agency jackets with “Mayor” embroidered on the outside hanging in the closet for you at Gracie Mansion. Those have to be given or made.
Two of the jackets he wore were given to him: a green fleece from the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY), and a black windbreaker from the New York City Emergency Management Department (NYCEM). A third, black, custom Carhartt jacket was personalized at the Brooklyn embroidery shop Arena Embroidery.
The custom jacket features “The City of New York” written out in long-limbed serifs originally found on old municipal stationery letterhead from the 1980s and ’90s. The wordmark appears in white on the front right chest. Written inside of the collar, hidden from view of the cameras, is the phrase “No Problem Too Big, No Task Too Small.”
The typographic style of the “The City of New York” mark is vintage, but it’s also back in vogue. Noah Neary, a senior adviser to Mamdani’s wife, Rama Duwaji, designed the mark, and the style can be seen on items like “New York or Nowhere” brand totes, or even on an “Eric Adams Raised My Rent” shirt from Mamdani’s mayoral campaign.
For elected officials, these officially embroidered jackets have become the unofficial uniform at public events when Mother Nature strikes. Surveying fire damage last year in California, for example, President Donald Trump wore a windbreaker with the presidential seal on the front and California Gov. Gavin Newsom wore a quarter-zip with a bear, referencing the state flag. For Mamdani, his jackets signaled common cause with the city’s workers during a deadly storm.
Political natural disaster wardrobe choices can easily veer into cosplay, like Republican lawmakers who dress like they’re going to a war zone when they’re just going to Texas. And simply wearing the right clothes to an event is not foolproof. What people remember about Trump’s visit to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017 wasn’t his jacket, but the image of him tossing paper towels and the delay of billions of dollars worth of aid.