Saudi Arabia’s the Line is collapsing into a hyphen

Saudi Arabia is officially gutting Neom and turning the Line into a server farm. After a year-long review triggered by financial reality, the Financial Times reports that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s flagship project is being “significantly downscaled.” The futuristic linear city known as the Line , originally designed to stretch 150 miles across the desert, is scrapping its sci-fi ambitions to become a far smaller project focused on industrial sectors, says the Financial Times. It’s a rumor that the Saudis originally dismissed when The Guardian first reported on it in 2024. The redesign confirms what skeptics have long suspected: The laws of physics and economics have finally breached the walls of the kingdom’s futuristic Saudi Vision 2030 , a country reconversion program aimed at lowering Saudi Arabia’s dependency on oil and transforming the country into a more modern society.

Satellite view of construction progress at the Western portion of Neom, the Line, Saudi Arabia, 2023. [Photo: Gallo Images/Orbital Horizon/Copernicus Sentinel Data 2023]

The glossy renderings of the mile-long skyscraper and vertical forests that was the Line are now dissolving into a pragmatic, if desperate, attempt to salvage the sunk costs. The development, once framed as a “civilization revolution” was originally imagined as a 105-mile-long, 1,640-foot-high, 656-foot-wide car-free smart city designed to house 9 million residents. The redesign pivots toward making Neom a hub for data centers to support the kingdom’s aggressive AI push. An insider told the Financial Times the logic is purely utilitarian: “Data centers need water cooling and this is right on the coast,” signaling that the ambitious city has been downgraded to server farm with a view of the Red Sea.​

The end of the line

The scaling back follows years of operational chaos and financial bleeding. Since its 2017 launch, the project promised a 105-mile strip of high-density living. But reality struck early. By April 2024, The Guardian reported that planners were already being forced to slash the initial phase to just 2.4 kilometers (1.5 miles) by 2030, reducing the projected population from 1.5 million to fewer than 300,000.​

Satellite view of construction progress at the Western portion of Neom, the Line, Saudi Arabia, 2023. [Photo: Gallo Images/Orbital Horizon/Copernicus Sentinel Data 2023]

While the public infrastructure stalled—leaving what critics called “giant holes in the middle of nowhere”—satellite imagery revealed that construction resources were successfully diverted to a massive royal palace with 16 buildings and a golf course. Internally, the situation was dire. The Wall Street Journal reported an audit revealing “deliberate manipulation of finances” by management to justify soaring costs, with the “end-state” estimate ballooning to an impossible $8.8 trillion—more than 25 times the annual Saudi budget.​