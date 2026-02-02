These business partners designed their dream bookstore. It took a lot of ‘manifesting’

For business partners Victoria Jackson and Jennifer Rudolph Walsh, their lives are intermingled with work. As cofounders of 15-month-old bookstore Godmothers in Summerland, California, the pair have built a space that they both longed for: a bookstore perched on a magical slice of Santa Barbara County, outfitted with cozy nooks to read and gather, a cafe, and an events space for author events and workshops.

Since its September 2024 opening the space has become a beacon of community, creativity and conversation––what Walsh calls “a beautiful creative cathedral” for everyone from that mom in carpool to Oprah Winfrey. “Godmothers is a great representation of coming up with an idea and seeing the building I pictured,” says Jackson, an entrepreneur best known for founding cosmetic company Victoria Jackson Cosmetics. “It’s creative visualization. I see it in pictures, and I work to create it.” [Photo: Riley Reed/courtesy Godmothers] Walsh, who built her career as a literary agent, says that for her the store is exactly what its website proclaims: a local shop with a global dream, the product of a partnership born of big ideas, hard work, and the circuitous process of following gut instincts. In these conversations, we talked about framing creativity in business and personal endeavors, cultivating the ability to slow down to accelerate ideas, and the value of a little fresh air.

Jennifer Rudolph Walsh: I view myself as a creative person, but not in an artistic sense. I don’t paint. I don’t do morning pages. I love brainstorming sessions with people. I love hearing their ideas and adding my ideas. I love taking those ideas that come out of nowhere and imagining how they can manifest themselves in different ways. RW: I’m a morning person. I wake up at 5 a.m. with a tremendous amount of energy. I first meditate and then I read everything. I send articles to people that I think would be helpful to them. That gets the creativity going. I am full of ideas and inspiration in the morning. RW: My life post-NYC is very free form. I really resist structure in my day and that’s one of the great things about being my own person here [in California]. I’m not answering to clients. So I love the freedom of that and the creative spirit can just take me anywhere. It might be on a hike or going through the store and talking with a customer about a book they loved. But it’s very freeform and go-with-the-flow.

