Oxford’s giant new lab building has a secret hidden in its facade

As researchers approach the front doors of Oxford ’s new Life and Mind Building (LaMB), they’re greeted with a towering concrete facade, rendered with a rippling surface effect. What first appears to be a mere stylistic choice actually encodes something more special: Each of the concrete’s waves and dips is derived from the brain scan of an Oxford researcher.

Designed by the architecture firm NBBJ, the LaMB is a massive, 269,000-square-foot space that brings together two departments: experimental psychology, which studies the human brain and how it operates; and biology, which encompasses both zoology (animal studies) and plant sciences. When it opened last October after four years of construction, it became the largest facility on the historic university’s campus.

[Photo: Ty Cole/NBBJ]

The LaMB’s facade is visually striking, but it also embodies a few clever ways that NBBJ is reimagining what a university lab building can be. The structure is built to account for the natural path of the sun, capture energy using solar panels, and use advanced cladding technology to lessen its environmental impact. In short, it’s a vision of a lab that’s better for both its staffers and the planet.

[Photo: Ty Cole/NBBJ]

A brain wave hidden in plain sight

When visitors look up at the LaMB, they’re literally observing someone’s positive thought—even if they don’t know it.