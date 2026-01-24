The Trump administration has a new mascot: A literal hunk of coal

Mascots are currently enjoying a renaissance. From McDonald’s Grimace to the WNBA’s Ellie the Elephant and Pop-Tarts’ Pop-Tart guy , companies everywhere are leaning on characters to represent their brand values and attract eyes on social media. Now the Trump administration is joining in with its own mascot. It’s a literal lump of coal.

The coal mascot—named “Coalie”—appears to be a new character designed to represent the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE), a bureau in the U.S. Department of the Interior. Coalie officially debuted on January 22, when Interior Secretary Doug Burgum posted him (it?) on his X account.

In the post, which has now been viewed more than 37,000 times, Burgum shared an obviously AI-generated illustration of himself kneeling next to a grinning, bug-eyed piece of coal that’s decked out in a yellow coal miner’s helmet, vest, and boots. The caption, in part, read “Mine, Baby, Mine!”

[Image: USDOI]

A deeper exploration of OSMRE’s website shows that Coalie appears to be a genuine effort on the agency’s part to explain its goals. And while it may not have been OSMRE’s intention, a poorly designed lump of coal is actually the perfect metaphor to represent the Trump administration’s desperate attempt to revive the coal industry.