These clever anti-ICE signs are taking over Minneapolis

Federal immigration agents stationed in Minneapolis need not read polls or confront protesters to know how the city feels about their presence. Walking around just about any neighborhood in the area lately should provide a glimpse into the vast sprawl of graffiti and homemade yard signs expressing residents’ bone-deep aversion to ICE. One poster in particular, though, has been increasingly decorating the storefront windows of local restaurants, coffee shops, yarn stores, pubs, and bowling alleys, urging in no uncertain terms: “ICE out of Minneapolis.”

[Photo: Elizabeth W. Kearley/Getty Images] “We’ve been figuring out how to handle literal ice here for centuries,” Winship says. “And we’ve got this sign that’s pre-built, alerting people: There’s an emergency and we need to remove frozen precipitation from the streets.” It was clean, crisp iconography, on which to project a message of resistance. On top of that, it was instantly recognizable. “For the locals, everyone knows the sign. Everyone’s been living with it and responding to it,” says Davis. “But even people from out of town who don’t know the reference, they can still tell what it means and connect with it.”

