Fix Your Shit: Blue Diamond almonds

It’s 9:30 p.m. Snack time. A sacred fourth meal, when I pull out my handwash-only kobachi and drop in a small handful of Blue Diamond Smokehouse almonds. I’ve been eating them for more years than I care to admit, appreciating the mix of natural (high protein and fiber) almonds with a splash of addictive processing (mmm, hickory smoke flavor and maltodextrin) to keep them feeling dangerous.

It’s the perfect portion of the perfect snack in the perfect bowl. Almost.

[Image: Blue Diamond]

The problem with Blue Diamond Smokehouse isn’t the product. It’s the packaging. Specifically, the Ziploc-esque “resealable” zipper stops working, like clockwork, when I’m about halfway through the bag. The plastic zip itself seems to hold too strongly, so that inevitably, there’s a point when I open the bag, and the heat-sealed weld gives out. The zip stays zipped, but now it’s attached to only one side of the bag. ONE SIDE!!! A bag that now gapes open, possibly in shock from my own ineptitude in opening and closing a snack.

I know it’s not my fault. It’s the damn dysfunctional bag. But like dropping a cheap glass, I’m left with an unnecessary burden of guilt. Was it something I did, Blue Diamond?? I can change! I’ll do better next time! (I never do.) WHY DOES NOTHING EVER GO RIGHT IN MY LIFE????!?? WHY DO I DRIVE ALL SOURCES OF MONOUNSATURATED FATS AWAY??!??!