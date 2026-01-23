Inside NBA House, the league’s big bet on wooing European fans

In the early 1980s, the National Basketball Association (NBA) faced a crisis. Television ratings were plummeting—the 1981 NBA finals were among the lowest of all time . Spurred by failing franchises, low game attendance, and declining corporate sponsorships , the league’s cultural relevance in the United States waned. Then in 1984, the league responded with a structural shift that would change the culture of sports for decades to come.

“ We came together with the collective bargaining agreement where the players and the owners would work together to grow the game and expand the game and the values that we established in the Players Association,” says NBA legend and current NBA TV analyst Isiah Thomas. “The sacrifice that you had to make was you had to extend yourself to the fan base. You have to extend yourself to the media. You have to give access.”

This strategic move set off a basketball renaissance that reconfigured the league’s business for the modern era. Today the NBA, valued at over $160 billion, finds itself at another inflection point. More people are viewing programming on streaming platforms than on traditional television. Toward the end of 2024, the league’s ratings dipped by 19% in its early season. Coming into this current season, the NBA recalibrated its media strategy by entering new partnerships with NBCUniversal and streaming platform Amazon Prime. Within the first month of this season, the NBA’s viewership rebounded, drawing more than 60 million viewers.

Now, the NBA is preparing to future-proof itself with its next strategic bet: intentionally designing its global fandom as it moves toward the launch of NBA Europe.