Trump turned the White House website into a personal action hero reel

The Trump administration just redesigned the official White House website . Its new aesthetic might best be described as a personal action hero reel for the president.

[Screen Capture: whitehouse.gov]

The updated website design rolled out on January 22 in the wake of a broader relaunch of government sites by the new National Design Studio. It replaces the old homepage—which featured a banner image of Trump, the bolded phrase “America is Back,” and headshots of the first lady and vice president—with a decidedly more cinematic design.

Now, when people visit whitehouse.gov, they’re immediately greeted with a wall of videos, including shots of Trump sporting his own “Make America Great Again” merch, saluting military personnel, and taking off in a helicopter. Every shot is bathed in a warm, fuzzy filter, making the whole page feel like a retro-inspired movie trailer.

[Screenshot: whitehouse.gov]

This design direction is part of a familiar playbook that’s come to define how the second Trump administration shows up online. On the surface, it touts a glossy, airbrushed version of the U.S., pulling from Americana aesthetics popularized in film and art. Underneath, though, is the ever-present subtext of Trump’s ideal vision for America.