Between feel-good shots of the president, the site includes clips of border patrol agents on horseback, military helicopters taking off, and ICE agents gearing up. 

Trump turned the White House website into a personal action hero reel

[Screenshot: whitehouse.gov]

Author's image

BY Grace Snelling

The Trump administration just redesigned the official White House website. Its new aesthetic might best be described as a personal action hero reel for the president.

[Screen Capture: whitehouse.gov]

The updated website design rolled out on January 22 in the wake of a broader relaunch of government sites by the new National Design Studio. It replaces the old homepage—which featured a banner image of Trump, the bolded phrase “America is Back,” and headshots of the first lady and vice president—with a decidedly more cinematic design.

Now, when people visit whitehouse.gov, they’re immediately greeted with a wall of videos, including shots of Trump sporting his own “Make America Great Again” merch, saluting military personnel, and taking off in a helicopter. Every shot is bathed in a warm, fuzzy filter, making the whole page feel like a retro-inspired movie trailer. 

[Screenshot: whitehouse.gov]

This design direction is part of a familiar playbook that’s come to define how the second Trump administration shows up online. On the surface, it touts a glossy, airbrushed version of the U.S., pulling from Americana aesthetics popularized in film and art. Underneath, though, is the ever-present subtext of Trump’s ideal vision for America.

One big movie trailer

With the new whitehouse.gov design, the Trump administration has sidelined a previously held ethos of communicating specific administrative goals in favor of evoking an emotional response from the viewer.

[Screenshot: whitehouse.gov]

Historically, the official White House web page has maintained a consistent structure between presidencies. From Bush in 2008 to Obama in 2015, Biden in 2022, and even Trump himself in 2018, opening the web page would lead to a photo of the president, paired with a rundown of his current key objectives and a selection of top news stories. 

[Screenshot: whitehouse.gov]

Today, the entire home screen fills with a looping, 30-second highlight reel of Trump. Beneath this reel is a short statement lauding the second Trump administration’s successes, followed by five sections (each dedicated to an objective like “Secure the Border” and “Make America Healthy Again”).

