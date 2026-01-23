Trump turned the White House website into a personal action hero reel

The Trump administration just redesigned the official White House website. Its new aesthetic might best be described as a personal action hero reel for the president.
The updated website design rolled out on January 22 in the wake of a broader relaunch of government sites by the new National Design Studio. It replaces the old homepage—which featured a banner image of Trump, the bolded phrase “America is Back,” and headshots of the first lady and vice president—with a decidedly more cinematic design.
Now, when people visit whitehouse.gov, they’re immediately greeted with a wall of videos, including shots of Trump sporting his own “Make America Great Again” merch, saluting military personnel, and taking off in a helicopter. Every shot is bathed in a warm, fuzzy filter, making the whole page feel like a retro-inspired movie trailer.
This design direction is part of a familiar playbook that’s come to define how the second Trump administration shows up online. On the surface, it touts a glossy, airbrushed version of the U.S., pulling from Americana aesthetics popularized in film and art. Underneath, though, is the ever-present subtext of Trump’s ideal vision for America.
One big movie trailer
With the new whitehouse.gov design, the Trump administration has sidelined a previously held ethos of communicating specific administrative goals in favor of evoking an emotional response from the viewer.
Historically, the official White House web page has maintained a consistent structure between presidencies. From Bush in 2008 to Obama in 2015, Biden in 2022, and even Trump himself in 2018, opening the web page would lead to a photo of the president, paired with a rundown of his current key objectives and a selection of top news stories.
Today, the entire home screen fills with a looping, 30-second highlight reel of Trump. Beneath this reel is a short statement lauding the second Trump administration’s successes, followed by five sections (each dedicated to an objective like “Secure the Border” and “Make America Healthy Again”).