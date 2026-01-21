Inside the ambitious plan to undo DOGE’s damage

A group of former government workers are developing a plan that a future administration can use to rebuild government services damaged by DOGE .

Tech Viaduct, an initiative launched by the left-leaning think tank Searchlight Institute, is made up of former senior government officials with experience in agencies including U.S. Digital Service (USDS), the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and General Services Administration (GSA). Its goal is to create a plan for how the federal government might repair and improve its digital presence, services, and processes. And fast.

The group’s thinking is that actual implementation of government reform requires a long lead time, but political party mandates only last until the next election—so the next administration can’t afford to spend two years studying the problem. Instead, the next president needs to hit the ground running.

“It’s the combination of rigid short deadlines, such as legislation or election calendars, and every action happening extremely slowly,” Mikey Dickerson, a former administrator of USDS from 2014 to 2017 who’s now working in leadership for Tech Viaduct, says of the slow pace of government work.